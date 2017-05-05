30th Annual Bernie Hutzler Golf Classic

The annual Bernie Hutzler Golf Classic, hosted by the WVU Medicine University Healthcare Foundation and presenting sponsors Argos USA Corporation, the Jefferson Medical Center Auxiliary and United Bank/United Wealth Management, will be held on Monday, June 5 at Cress Creek in Shepherdstown.

This year marks the 30th year for the tournament, which was established in 1988 as a fund raiser and “friend” raiser for Berkeley Medical Center. Named in memory of WVU Medicine University Healthcare Charter Board Director Dr. James “Bernie” Hutzler, the golf tournament was expanded in 2010 to benefit both Berkeley and Jefferson Medical Centers.

Under the leadership of Co-Chairs Dan Sytsma and Charlie Lowery, the 2017 golf classic committee expects to raise $70,000 to benefit Berkeley and Jefferson Medical Center. To date, over $1.5 million has been raised from this tournament and the former Jefferson Golf Tournament to fund patient care equipment, new programs and enhanced services at Jefferson and Berkeley Medical Centers.

Proceeds from this year’s golf classic will be used to purchase a newborn hearing screening system at Jefferson Medical Center, and equipment for Berkeley Medical Center’s new outpatient surgery center scheduled to open in MOB3 (880 Tennessee Avenue) this fall.

The 2017 Bernie Hutzler Golf Classic will feature two flights with shotgun starts at 7 am and 12:45 pm. Registration will begin 30 minutes prior to the start of each flight. Flight preference will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis. Golfers may form their own teams but will be subject to handicap restrictions as determined by the Golf Pro at Cress Creek.

“We are very excited to be hosting our 30th annual tournament this year,” stated Teresa McCabe, vice president of marketing and development. “It all began with the inaugural Gateway Golf Classic in 1988. It was then and still remains one of the area’s premier golf events, and we are proud to have it associated with our WVU Medicine hospitals and health system.”

In addition to the three presenting sponsors – Argos, JMC Auxiliary, and United Bank/United Wealth Management – other major sponsors for this year’s golf classic include: Sodexo, breakfast and lunch sponsor; Bowles Rice, prize sponsor; Berkeley Medical Center Auxiliary, awards reception sponsor; Parsons Ford Lincoln Mercury, Opequon Motors and Cox Hollida, hole-on-one sponsors; Jefferson Distributing, tournament beverage sponsor; and Martin Distributing, reception beverage sponsor.

For more information on sponsoring or participating in the 2017 Bernie Hutzler Golf Classic, call the University Healthcare Foundation office at 304.264.1223 or email tmccabe@wvumedicine.org.