$3 Million Grant Awarded to Enhance Broadband Access in Upshur, Barbour and Randolph Counties

The federal government has granted $3 Million to the Central West Virginia Development Association to develop a fixed wireless broadband network within Upshur, Barbour and Randolph Counties. This award represents the largest geographic footprint of the funding program and serves more people than any other recipient as well. The $3 Million from USDA Community Connect will be paired with $450,000 in local funds.

“This grant exemplifies the hard work and collaboration of an area that understands economic development will be enhanced by broadband access and the ability to work hand-in-hand across borders,” explained Upshur County Development Authority Director Rob Hinton. “I really have to applaud the development authorities of Randolph and Barbour Counties for partnering with us.”

The coverage area will serve 950 square miles and bring affordable broadband access to almost 9,200 residents and over 120 businesses within the area. The project will also benefit schools, libraries and fire departments within the region.

“This grant process was highly competitive, “ said Hinton. “A total of $119 Million was requested and only $10.7 Million was awarded across the country. Of that, nearly thirty percent went to this project alone.”

The program specifically assists those who currently have less than 4Mpbs internet– including many in the area who have only access to dial up or satellite service currently. The upgraded system will provide up to 100Mbps and have affordable starting packages of 10:1Mpbs at $25 per month.

The project is expected to take approximately twenty-four months to complete and will include constructing twenty-six new towers.