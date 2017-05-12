Lost & Found: Voluntourism

By Katie Allie

These are my stories from the road and hard-won guidance from a thoughtful traveler. If I’m making you curious about getting lost and finding the good stuff in this great big world we all share, then I’m doing something right.

The world today feels smaller than it ever has. With the internet, technology and affordable air travel, we are closer to one another than ever. I would also argue that when we travel, our heartstrings are never more likely to be tugged. When we step outside our home turf, we see and experience things we would never encounter from our sofa. I know this rings true for me.

After traveling through parts of the developing world, I’ve come home, as many before me have, with the desire to help those I’ve encountered. I’ve considered “voluntourism,” the act of volunteering while traveling in any number of capacities, as a way to do just that. I want to share my findings with you and also offer a word of caution about doing your research on the organizations you volunteer with, particularly when you are considering volunteering with children or in a medical capacity.

As a teacher by trade, my first instincts are often to volunteer with children. However, I also know these children need stability and are vulnerable to exploitation for well-intentioned tourist dollars by adults running their orphanages or managing their care. A great deal has been written on this topic, so if you’re curious to learn more about responsible voluntourism before you sign up—and I think you should—there are many places to begin reading.

When you’re ready to give back a little of what you’ve received, read on for some of my picks for sustainable, responsible volunteer travel and avenues for making a difference.

Blue Ventures

Based in Belize, Madagascar and Timor-Leste, this marine conservation volunteer opportunity also comes with the ability to become Professional Association of Diving Instructors-certified in most locations. Most volunteer opportunities are six weeks, but shorter stays can be arranged. Blue Adventures is a reputable mid-range option if our oceans are near and dear to your heart. With hands-on experience, they’re also excellent for your resume.

Operation Groundswell

“Backpacking with a purpose” is their motto, and they offer programs all over the world where you can take time off to backpack in the outdoors and contribute your expertise to worthy social, environmental and health care causes—backpacktivism, as they say. From learning about coffee growers in Guatemala to the rights of clothing makers in Bangladesh to grassroots education movements in West Africa, Operation Groundswell has an array of fascinating programs and start dates to choose from. Most programs are geared toward working professionals and the 30+ crowd.

Center for Responsible Travel (CREST)

Offering responsible travel opportunities all over the world, CREST has ways to get involved on different levels, including eco-auctions, internships and volunteer trips. The organizations is good at making volunteers well-informed on the benefits, potential drawbacks and current statistics of travel in the 21st century, particularly as it pertains to giving back. If you have questions, this is a great place to start asking!

Worldwide Opportunities on Organic Farms (WWOOF)

Perhaps the most well-known of all the options out there, volunteers with this organization, usually called WWOOFers, offer up their services on organic farms around the world in exchange for room and board. If you go abroad with this organization, you should be aware that you’ll really be working and your living conditions will vary depending upon where you are. However, you’ll have an unparalleled local experience and the opportunity to meet like-minded people from around the world. There is a nominal fee to sign up for an account, and you find the farm and family that fits your needs. If you’re passionate about food and how we grow it, this is an excellent opportunity.

REI Adventures Volunteer Vacations

If you’re interested in culture and the outdoors, REI has partnered with Conservation Volunteers International Program to offer affordable, all-inclusive opportunities for travelers of many ages and interests. If you’ve ever wanted to, say, help out with conservation efforts at Machu Picchu or hike and maintain trails in the Scottish Highlands, this might be what you’re looking for.

About the Author

Katie Allie is a West Virginia native who holds degrees in English and elementary education. A teacher by trade, she spent years in a classroom before branching out as a travel consultant and writer. With five continents under her belt and an affinity for noodle soup, it should come as no surprise that she loves to write about food and talk adventure. She may be reached at hello@acrossthelinetravel.com, and you can read more about her adventures at www.wvexecutive.com/category/executive-exclusives.